Illinois COVID-19 today: IL reports highest ever daily coronavirus case count with 6,161 positive tests, 63 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 6,161 new cases of COVID-19, along with 63 additional deaths Saturday -- the most cases the state has ever reported in one day.On Sept. 4, Illinois health officials announced 5,368 COVID-19 cases after working through a backlog of tests. That was now the second-highest daily case count in the state since Illinois started releasing the data.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 370,194, with 9,481 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 17 - 23 is 6.1%, up 0.6% from Friday and the highest it's been since early June.Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois' top doctor, broke down during Friday's daily briefing as she was giving some of the daily numbers."Today, we are reporting 3,874 new cases for a total of 364,033 confirmed cases since the start of this pandemic," she said haltingly, before breaking down. "Excuse me, please."Ezike remained with her back toward the podium as a staffer left to get a box of tissues for her. The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health took a moment to compose herself, then continued her briefing, pleading for residents of the state to fight the pandemic fatigue that leads to looser personal restrictions and the surge in COVID-19 cases the state is now seeing."My message to you is to stay strong," she tearfully said. "I've never run a marathon but I have the utmost respect for those who have been able to train, plan and finish a marathon, but this is a difficult race when you can't actually see the endpoint."She said she shares the overwhelming mental, social and emotional toll of the pandemic, just like many others in our country."I'm feeling it and living it myself," she said. "I don't get to live in some COVID-free bubble, exempt from the pain and tragedy of the pandemic."As of Friday night, 2,616 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 560 in the ICU and 222 on ventilators."The harsh reality is that the sacrifices we've made, and that we continue to make, do not have a future expiration date," Ezike added.She also appealed to Illinoisans to stay strong and remember that the actual enemy we're facing is a virus, not each other."Putting our people through this again, it's unfortunate. And I'm desperate to find the message that will work," she said. "I'm looking for someone to tell me what the message is so that we can do what it takes to turn this around. The virus has caused this, and instead of pitting one group against another, we need to get that right and fight against the virus."ABC7 Eyewitness News asked her, in the midst of this new wave, what the most difficult part is for her."If you're talking about COVID fatigue from having to keep wearing a mask, think about the COVID fatigue for healthcare workers, respiratory therapists who are going to have go through this whole episode again, of trying to fight for people's lives because we couldn't figure out how to control this virus by doing some of the simple measures that have been prescribed," she responded.When Pritzker returned to the podium, he took a moment to defend his top doctor."Dr. Ezike is a Superwoman," he said. "Since the very beginning of this coronavirus, she has had the weight of the public health of the people of the state of Illinois on her shoulders."The governor said has seen protesters show up to her home, and through it all has continued to work seven days a week, very long hours every day, and expressed his admiration for her.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Carroll County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Clark County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Coles County: 1 female 90s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s- Douglas County: 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 2 males 60s- Edgar County: 2 males 80s- Ford County: 1 male 90s- Franklin County: 1 male 80s- Jefferson County: 2 males 90s- Kane County: 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 male 40s- Kendall County: 1 female 80s- Lake County: 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- McDonough County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s- Monroe County: 1 female 90s- Montgomery County: 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Pike County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s- Stark County: 1 female 40s- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s- Washington County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s