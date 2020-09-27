September is National Suicide Prevention Month; NAMI Chicago discusses awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Chicago organizations want to share information that could help save lives.Alexa James, CEO of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to speak on the topic.The COVID-19 pandemic can make people feel hopeless, she said. It's especially important to monitor young people, men and the elderly for possible signs of suicidal thoughts, as they can be more susceptible, James said.Some of those signs include statements of hopelessness or people saying they feel like a burden.Visitfor more information.Since 1979, NAMI Chicago has fought for families and individuals impacted by mental health conditions, its website said.If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.For more information, visit