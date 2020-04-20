How COVID-19 is impacting Illinois long-term care facilities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6117823" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike provide an update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases on April 20, 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Illinois Department of Public Health data shows at least 1,860 COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. Long-term care facilities like nursing homes account for 6% of the state's reported cases and 22% of all of the deaths statewide."These private facilities are home to some of our most vulnerable Illinoisans, and we expect owners and managers responsible for their care to take every action at their disposal to keep them safe," Governor JB Pritzker said at his Monday press briefing.An I-Team data analysis finds that statewide, 186 long-term facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, and 58% of those facilities with cases have reported deaths linked to the virus.The most cases in Illinois have been reported at Symphony of Joliet, where state data shows 81 confirmed cases there and at least 21 residents have died from COVID-19."Our hearts are with them. We understand the frustration and the concern and the uncertainty," Symphony Care Network's Lauryn Allison told Eyewitness News last week. "Whatever recommendations, best practice is coming through, we are implementing on the spot."Symphony of Joliet officials told the I-Team they're naming an infectious disease expert to lead their system-wide COVID-19 response and believe their case numbers are higher because they've been testing more extensively and longer than many facilities statewide.Windsor Park Manor in Carol Stream reports the second most cases and deaths in Illinois. State data shows 81 cases and 11 deaths there linked to COVID-19.A spokesman for the facility tells the I-Team that actually 15 residents there have died from COVID-19, but they believe they only have 70 cases total there. They say state data counts additional residents who have symptoms but have not tested positive. In a statement, they say they "continue to work closely with the local and state authorities" on infection control and the "health and safety" of "residents and employees remains" their "highest priority."There are 10 deaths and 54 confirmed cases linked to Chateau of Willowbrook - the third most in the state. A spokesman for the facility told the I-Team some of the patients with COVID-19 linked deaths reported were in hospice and "had other illnesses and co-morbidities" that contributed "to their unfortunate deaths."State health officials tell the I-Team they are ramping up testing at "targeted facilities with no known cases" and "testing of staff at facilities with known outbreaks."