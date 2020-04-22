coronavirus test

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Chicago's Little Village, Aurora, Rockford

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New coronavirus testing sites are opening this week on Chicago's Southwest Side and in Aurora and Rockford.

A new coronavirus testing site that opened in Little Village Wednesday will treat all residents regardless of immigration status and offer bilingual staff for Spanish speakers.

Howard Brown Health is now accepting patients at its new COVID-19 screening location at Project Vida, 2659 S. Kedvale Ave, Illinois Sen. Celina Villanueva announced Wednesday.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

"The systemic health disparities my community faces have existed since well before this pandemic, but are now on display for everyone to see," Villanueva said. "I am grateful that the state is increasing testing availability in the communities hardest hit by coronavirus. Everyone deserves access to quality health care, regardless of their ZIP code."

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Patients are encouraged to contact the center in advance by calling 773-388-1600.

Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that two additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities are opening in Aurora and Rockford this week.

The Aurora site, at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd, opened on Wednesday. The Rockford location, at 1601 Parkview Avenue, will open Friday.

"Greater testing capacity is needed so that healthcare workers, first responders and those who continue to be on the job can be tested before they unknowingly spread the virus to others," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Testing is essential to identify those who is infected. More testing will help us end this pandemic sooner."

Both locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until daily supplies run out.

Any individuals with symptoms can be tested for COVID-19 at the sites for free, but you must show photo identification or a health care employee or first responder ID, if applicable.

The symptoms that make you eligible for testing are cough, shortness of breath and fever.

Individuals must arrive in a vehicle, and no walk-ups will be permitted.

For more information on state-run testing sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslittle villageuptownenglewoodhyde parklakeviewrogers parkchicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
COVID-19 antibody tests helpful if accurate: Chicago medical director
Matteson man billed nearly $2K after being tested for COVID-19
IL National Guard starts COVID-19 testing at Park Forest development center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
TikTok #DontRushChallenge helps Chicago's South Asian community affected by COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Show More
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
Lightfoot grows frustrated as City Council delays emergency powers decision
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Cook County Jail officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News