health care

New Willowbrook health center opens for students

EMBED <>More Videos

A new family health center several years in the making is finally open in the western suburbs inside Anne M. Jeans Elementary School in DuPage County.

WILLOWBROOK (WLS) -- A new family health center several years in the making is finally open in the western suburbs.

What's unique is the center's location is inside an elementary school, where nearly three-quarters of the students come from low income families.

Tucked away inside an elementary school in Willowbrook is now a brand new space ready to serve hundreds of students who struggle with access to affordable health care.

"Anne M. Jeans has 400 students, 72% of our students come from low income households," Superintendent Tom Schneider said.

Schneider said as far as he know, this is a first for a DuPage County school.

"We know a lot of our families don't have consistency in health care," Superintendent Schneider explained. "We hope by having a health care facility right in the school will help improve that consistency of care."

"Our mission is to provide healthcare and social services in the western suburbs to people who have financial, economic, cultural social barriers to accessing health care," said Angela Curran, CEO of Pillars Community Health, which will staff and run the health center.

All of this was made possible by the Burke family, in honor of Marge and Jack Burke of La Grange.

"Their children made a very generous donation to the organization several years ago and asked that we help to build the infrastructure," Curran said.

Now nearly three years later the health center is officially up and running so that families here no longer have to travel 10 miles for affordable health care.

"We hope that will improve healthcare outcomes take one more worry away from our families as they try to get ready for the day," Superintendent Schneider said.

The center held its grand opening celebrations Monday afternoon. For now, it's open once a week right after school so families can access consistent health care and dental care right there.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswillowbrookchicagohealth care
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH CARE
All you need to know about Medicare for 2019
Battlefield acupuncture reduces opioid use for civilians
Stroke can strike at any age, doctors warn
Pritzker signs executive order on women's reproductive rights
TOP STORIES
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Red Line commute disrupted by Addison track improvements
Tesla raising prices, not closing stores
2 injured when SUV crashes into river off I-55 near Pontiac
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Last chance to use Payless gift cards
Show More
Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'struggling,' asks fans for prayers
Happiest cities in the US revealed in new report
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy appears in Rockford court Monday
Chance the Rapper shares wedding photos
Man narrowly escapes roof collapse in London
More TOP STORIES News