Coronavirus IL: Oak Park residents ordered to shelter in place for 2 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb declared a local state of emergency Wednesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The village's Public Health Director Mike Charley issued a public order requiring residents to shelter in place starting Friday, March 20, through April 3.
According to the order, people who need to leave their homes should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from another person.
Medical service providers, first responders, transportation workers and essential social service providers are exempted from the order, village officials said. According to the order, residents should only leave their homes for businesses that provide essential services, such as grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies and food services.
More details about the shelter in place are available on Oak Park's website: https://www.oak-park.us/