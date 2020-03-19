Coronavirus IL: Oak Park shelter in place order issued after 2 Rush Hospital ER doctors test positive for COVID-19

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Village of Oak Park has issued a shelter in place order for residents starting Friday and two ER doctors at RUSH Oak Park Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials there said the physicians tested positive for COVID-19 and it is "likely these cases were community squired."
Rush said the doctors are quarantined at home and one had not been seeing patients for several days prior. The other doctor may have had patient and peer contact.
The hospital said it is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and advising patients and staff.
The mayor and the health department in Oak Park issued the first such Shelter in place order in the Chicago area, which begins Friday and lasts until the beginning of April.
Residents are only allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations and laundromats. Restaurants can be open for delivery and pickup only. The order isn't as strict as the order in place in San Francisco, where law enforcement, where law enforcement has the ability to stop people for being out.
"When this all over, we will still have each other, so lets hang on to that comfort and allow the bonds that connect to carry us forward," said Governor JB Pritzker.
Officials said a man in his 30s became the first Oak Park resident to test positive for COVID-19. In response, the village taking the sweeping action. People who do go out are asked to stay at least six feed apart from others.
The Oak Park Department of Public Health is working closely with officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the patient.
More details about the shelter in place are available on Oak Park's website: https://www.oak-park.us/
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
