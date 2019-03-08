Health & Fitness

Potential Salmonella exposure reported at Southwest Side grocery store, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shoppers at a Southwest Side grocery store may have been exposed to Salmonella, Public Health officials said Thursday.

At least six people who were recently diagnosed with Salmonella had eaten carnitas or other foods from the Supermercado Rivera kitchen counter at 4334 W. 51st Street on Feb. 23 or 24, officials said.

Public health officials advise those who purchased food from the kitchen counter on those dates to discard it immediately if it hasn't already been eaten.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has inspected the store and reinforced guidance on safe food handling practices. There is no evidence that food made after March 1 was contaminated, according to the CDPH.

Officials also advise those who believe they have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention. Symptoms of Salmonella include severe diarrhea, dehydration, fever and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days.

Anyone who believes they were sickened in this outbreak is asked to contact the CDPH to file a suspected food poisoning complaint by calling 312-746-SICK (7425) or emailing outbreak@cityofchicago.org.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarcher heightschicagofood poisoningillnessoutbreaksalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
CPD opens internal investigation into Smollett investigation leaks
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted arrested in Maryland
Woodlawn welcomes new Jewel Osco
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, dusting for some
Show More
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
Suspect in 1993 Ashburn murder arrested, held without bail
Son charged in stabbing death of his mother in Lyons
Modelo truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
More TOP STORIES News