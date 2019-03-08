Potential Salmonella exposure reported at Southwest Side grocery store, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shoppers at a Southwest Side grocery store may have been exposed to Salmonella, Public Health officials said Thursday.At least six people who were recently diagnosed with Salmonella had eaten carnitas or other foods from the Supermercado Rivera kitchen counter at 4334 W. 51st Street on Feb. 23 or 24, officials said.Public health officials advise those who purchased food from the kitchen counter on those dates to discard it immediately if it hasn't already been eaten.The Chicago Department of Public Health has inspected the store and reinforced guidance on safe food handling practices. There is no evidence that food made after March 1 was contaminated, according to the CDPH.Officials also advise those who believe they have been exposed and are experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention. Symptoms of Salmonella include severe diarrhea, dehydration, fever and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days.Anyone who believes they were sickened in this outbreak is asked to contact the CDPH to file a suspected food poisoning complaint by calling 312-746-SICK (7425) or emailing outbreak@cityofchicago.org.