Health & Fitness

Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Sen. Duckworth tour McCormick Place as alternate care facility sees first COVID-19 patients; state officials seek more testing

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The McCormick Place alternate care facility began seeing some of its first COVID-19 patients Thursday, and several state leaders again toured the space Friday morning.

The city isn't revealing how many people are there, but officials have said this is part of the site's preparation and training.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Sen. Tammy Duckworth toured the facility Friday. They saw some of the more than 2,200 rooms.

The space will serve as primary care for patients with mild or moderate symptoms but also has isolation areas for patients whose conditions worsen.

"Where we're currently standing represents a new model of care for crises, what makes this place so unique is its ability to deliver care across a wide spectrum of medical severity," Dr. Christina Bratis said.

Officials have also placed a greater emphasis on testing to get Illinois to the point where it can reopen.

RELATED: Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot says city will wait to cancel summer events, tours McCormick Place alternate care facility
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lightfoot said it's too soon to be talking about events in July or August.



Tests have confirmed more than 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Illinois, but doctors believe there could be thousands more infected, or already recovered.

Discovering who has already recovered will be the focus of antibody testing that state labs are working to expand.

"We need to know who may be infected as soon as we can before they come into contact with many other people, especially the most vulnerable," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

The state of Illinois has expanded the parameters of those eligible to get a test to include anyone who had COVID-like symptoms, even if that person has not been given a doctor's order.

Pritzker said access to more labs that process the tests have allowed for the expansion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear south sidecoronavirushospitalcoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker expected to close Illinois schools for rest of academic year
3 CPD officers have now died from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Lightfoot announces actions taken after botched smokestack demo
2 CPD officers hurt after crashing into Beverly bus shelter
Chicago Snow LIVE: 1-4 inches of snow creating slick roads for morning commute
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Show More
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
1st remdesivir results in coronavirus fight released
2 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in Park Manor crash ID'd
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow makes for messy Friday morning
More TOP STORIES News