valentine's day

Practice self-love, keep realistic expectations this Valentine's Day, psychotherapist says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Valentine's Day is Sunday, and it can be a tough day for some, especially those who are not in relationships.

Psychotherapist Kelley Kitley joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about staying optimistic during the season of love.

Kitley said it's important for people to remember that Valentine's Day is just one day and to practice self-love. Write down things you love about yourself or ask for words of affirmation from others. You can also take a walk or a bath to change up your routine.

RELATED: People can be meaningful, realistic while celebrating Valentine's Day 2021 during COVID-19, experts says

Spending time with another family member can help make the holiday more about love than relationships.

She also said realistic expectations are vital.

Visit kelleykitley.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvalentine's daymental health
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Couple 'falls' in love on bus; still married 73 years later
Prospect Heights assisted living facility gives 2 couples virtual Valentine's Day dates
Valentine's Day boosts small businesses
Bidens display Valentine's Day message on White House lawn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump impeachment trial conclusion
Wind Chill Advisory in effect over weekend
Streets and Sanitation employee fatally struck by salt truck on South Side
Republicans' claims on IL COVID vaccine priorities fact checked
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
10% of Illinoisans have received 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
Show More
IL prison deaths could soon require family notification
Lisle man accused of impersonating CPD cop dangerous: judge
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Florida man proposes with ring stolen from other girlfriend: police
More TOP STORIES News