People can be meaningful, realistic while celebrating Valentine's Day 2021 during COVID-19, experts says

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many holidays were celebrated under quarantine, but this will be the first Valentine's Day since social distancing began.

International Cultural Consultant and Etiquette Expert Heidi Dulebohn said it's important to set realistic expectations.

For those in relationships, she recommends supporting your favorite local restaurant and picking up dinner. You can set the table festively, choose special music, and open that nice bottle of wine you've been saving.

She said this is the year to get creative and really show your loved ones what they mean to you. You can write a letter from the heart, create a list of everything you love about one another, commit to journaling and writing down one thing you are grateful for every day, just to name a few examples.
For those who are single, don't worry about missing out. Dulebohn said arrange a Valentine's Day snacks and drinks with friends or family. Valentine's Day is about love, and it doesn't have to be romantic love, Dulebohn added.
