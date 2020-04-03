Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: Some OEMC workers question essential status, say they lack masks and gloves

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some OEMC workers are questioning their designation as essential workers since the traffic they typically regulate has disappeared since Illinois' stay-at-home order went into effect.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

The familiar figures wearing yellow vests usually stand in busy intersections to direct traffic, and you can still see them on the streets, but without any traffic to direct.

"We're working traffic," said one OEMC employee, who asked to remain anonymous since they are not permitted to speak to media. "And there is no traffic."

The hourly workers generally make $20 an hour to keep traffic moving through busy intersections, but those intersections are non-existent during the stay-at-home order. Many of the aides are now being used to keep people away from the lakefront. And several of the aides questioned whether they should be considered essential employees.

"They're saying stay at home, so why not stay at home? We're not equipped to be out there," the aide said.

Several other OEMC aides that ABC7 Eyewitness News approached had similar concerns. They said the city has failed to provide any safety equipment, including masks and gloves, and has discouraged them from wearing their own. OEMC leaders did not respond to ABC7 Eyewitness News' questions.

"They've enlightened us that our employees are so critical to making sure our city is safe, so they need to make sure we mitigate the risk as much as possible," said Jeffrey Howard of SEIU Local 73.

Union leaders say they are in the middle of contract negotiations and cannot provide details, but If the city considers them essential workers at this point they ought to be paid like it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagotrafficcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Keeping the faith in time of coronavirus crisis
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Show More
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
CPD officer's COVID-19 death considered in-line-of-duty, Supt. Beck says
How to make face masks from materials found at home
What to know about Indiana's 3,437 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News