Recovery Month promotes treatment, recovery for mental, substance use disorders

September is Recovery Month and a time to promote the benefits of treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders.

Teresa Garate is with Gateway Foundation joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about what Gateway Foundation does.

Overdose still remains the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50 and there is limited access to life-saving treatment. That's why on September 18, the Gateway Foundation is hosting Illuminating Recovery -- an event to help bring more awareness to addiction treatment.

Gateway Foundation is the country's largest, nonprofit treatment provider specializing in substance use disorder treatment of adults, adolescents, and those with co-occurring mental health disorders. In its 50 years, more than one million people have graduated from Gateway Foundation programs.

During the month of Recovery Month, Gateway Foundation promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery for mental and substance use disorders. Recovery Month spreads the positive message that behavioral health is essential to overall health, that prevention works, treatment is effective and people can and do recover.

For more information, www.gatewayfoundation.org.
