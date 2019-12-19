UChicago Medicine celebrates 6 successful triple-organ transplants within year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of people who all share a unique success story were reunited Wednesday. Each are the recipients of rare triple-organ transplants at the University of Chicago Medicine.The special occasion celebrated not only a record number of transplants in the U.S., but also the six successful triple-transplants at the local hospital within the last year.Sarah McPharlin, Daru Smith, Apurva Patel and Neil Perry are just a few that received a heart, liver and kidney, and are doing well.They each spoke about their emotional recovery and encourage everyone to consider being organ donors.