Nurses return to work at University of Chicago Medical Center following strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of nurses who went on strike at the University of Chicago Medical Center head back to work Wednesday morning.

Some nurses attempted to return to work Saturday but were turned away from hospitals.

Last Friday, 2,200 members of National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United agreed to a 24-hour strike after contract negotiations broke down, however hospital officials said temporary replacement nurses needed a five-day guarantee to work through Tuesday.

University of Chicago Medical Center's contract with the National Nurses Union expired in April.

Nurses are demanding better staffing at the hospital and said shortages are putting patients at risk.

Hospital officials said the hospital has been negotiating with nurses since March, and that the nurse staffing levels are the best in the state.

Both sides have agreed to return to the bargaining table Sept. 30.
