Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot details efforts to alleviate COVID-19 impact in Latino community: WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the efforts of the Racial Equality Rapid Response Team to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on the Latino community.

Mayor Lightfoot said 37 percent of Chicago's COVID-19 cases are Latino and 25 percent deaths are Latino. This is up from a month ago when Latinos made up 14 percent of cases and 19 percent of deaths.

Dr. Allison Arwady said as a city currently has 26,611 cases and 1096 deaths, up from 5,043 cases and 118 deaths one month ago.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows Latinos have the highest rate of infection in the state.

More than 60 percent of all Illinois Latinos tested for COVID-19 got positive results, and Latino infections are doubling at a faster rate than other ethnicity.

While the number of deaths among Latinos remains significantly lower than for whites and African Americans, the number of infections is staggering.



Latino leaders believe the real numbers to be higher than reported because there is no ethnic data provided on more than half the total number of tests completed statewide. It is a gap they fear may lead to an even bigger problem down the road.

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot formed the team in order to help African-American and Latino communities that have been disproportionately hard hit by COVID-19.

Three virtual town halls were held in the Auburn Gresham, Austin and South Shore neighborhoods and masks and informational door hangers were distributed in the neighborhoods.

