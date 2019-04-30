Health & Fitness

Westlake Hospital closure approved by state review board

EMBED <>More Videos

The State of Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously to approve a plan to close Westlake Hospital in suburban Melrose Park.

By
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The State of Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously to approve a plan to close Westlake Hospital in suburban Melrose Park.

Last week, a judge let a temporary restraining order stand against Pipeline Health, the hospital's owners, that prevented the 230-bed hospital in Melrose Park from closing.

The new hospital owners are accused of promising to keep the hospital open for two years, then after purchasing it, quickly moved to sell it.

"These are the folks that are the most vulnerable," said Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico. "They don't have anybody swinging the bat for them and if we don't do it, who is going to do it for them?"

Community outrage prompted the village of Melrose Park to file a lawsuit accusing Pipeline of acquiring the hospital under false pretenses. Several elected officials are now calling on the Illinois attorney general to get involved.

Attorneys for Melrose Park said they will appeal the decision.

READ: Letter to Pipeline from Durbin, Duckworth and Garcia

READ: Letter from Pipeline to Mayor Ron Serpico
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmelrose parkmoneybusinesshospital closinghospital
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Westlake Hospital owners agree to keep operating; critical hearing slated for next week
Illinois Supreme Court issues stay, ordering Westlake Hospital to stay open for now
Judge orders Westlake Hospital to restore most services by Thursday
Melrose Park lawyers file emergency motion regarding Westlake Hospital
TOP STORIES
Andrew "AJ" Freund's foster family releases statement: "AJ was loved by us"
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo, video
Storms, rain moving through Chicago area, some flooding possible
Charges filed in deadly Uber crash
Margaret Trudeau's one-woman show to debut at Second City
WATCH: Seagulls block London traffic camera
Van used to smash into NW Side cell phone store
Show More
Toddler bitten 8 times at day care, parents outraged
Stolen package returned with handwritten apology
5 CPS high schools among top 100 in the U.S.
WATCH: Teacher seen kicking 5-year-old girl on video
Chicago police outline plan to curb summer violence
More TOP STORIES News