Westlake Hospital closure approved by state review board

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The State of Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board voted unanimously to approve a plan to close Westlake Hospital in suburban Melrose Park.
Last week, a judge let a temporary restraining order stand against Pipeline Health, the hospital's owners, that prevented the 230-bed hospital in Melrose Park from closing.
The new hospital owners are accused of promising to keep the hospital open for two years, then after purchasing it, quickly moved to sell it.
"These are the folks that are the most vulnerable," said Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico. "They don't have anybody swinging the bat for them and if we don't do it, who is going to do it for them?"
Community outrage prompted the village of Melrose Park to file a lawsuit accusing Pipeline of acquiring the hospital under false pretenses. Several elected officials are now calling on the Illinois attorney general to get involved.
Attorneys for Melrose Park said they will appeal the decision.
