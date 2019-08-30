Interested in trying CBD?Here's what you need to know about the wildly popular compound, advertised in a growing number of consumer products including pills, oils, lotions, food, drinks and more.CBD is short for cannabidiol. It is found in two plants in the cannabis family- hemp and marijuana. CBD from hemp should have less than 0.3% THC, which is the psychoactive compound that gives pot its high. So, CBD will not get you high.CBD is promoted to help ease stress, anxiety, pain and a host of other ailments. It's also touted as a sleep aid. Many users say it works.The Food and Drug Administration says there is little research to back these health benefit claims. The agency is now working to learn more about the safety and efficacy of CBD and CBD products.CBD is unregulated. Federal regulators are currently working on rules to improve oversight and quality controls. The FDA is cracking down on questionable CBD sales.A warning for job-applicants and employees who must submit to annual or unscheduled drug testing: An ABC7 I-Team investigation revealed some CBD users are failing these tests. Toxicologists say THC levels can build up in your body or you may be ingesting more THC than you know, depending on the type of CBD product.Consumers need to do their own research. If you are looking for a trusted brand, CBD enthusiasts say vape shops and dedicated stores are more likely to have employees with knowledge about related products and companies. They also recommend that consumers look for products that provide independent test results measuring potency and purity. It's important to know where your product comes from.