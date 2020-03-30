Whole Foods Market employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19, grocery store says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee at a Whole Foods Market store in Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store confirmed Sunday.A Whole Foods spokesperson said that a team member at the Whole Foods Market in Forest Glen has contracted coronavirus. The store is located on the city's Northwest Side at 6020 N Cicero Ave.The employee is currently in quarantine, but the grocery store declined to provide any further details "out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members," the spokesperson said.The store is undergoing additional cleaning and disinfection, the spokesperson said.Whole Foods stores are closing up to two hours early each day to give employees more time to sanitize, restock shelves and rest. They're also operating under new guidelines to make sure all interactions between employees and customers "happen at a safe distance."No other details about the case are known at this time.