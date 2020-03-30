coronavirus chicago

Whole Foods Market employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19, grocery store says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee at a Whole Foods Market store in Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store confirmed Sunday.

A Whole Foods spokesperson said that a team member at the Whole Foods Market in Forest Glen has contracted coronavirus. The store is located on the city's Northwest Side at 6020 N Cicero Ave.

The employee is currently in quarantine, but the grocery store declined to provide any further details "out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members," the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Employee at Mariano's in Skokie has tested positive for COVID-19

The store is undergoing additional cleaning and disinfection, the spokesperson said.

Whole Foods stores are closing up to two hours early each day to give employees more time to sanitize, restock shelves and rest. They're also operating under new guidelines to make sure all interactions between employees and customers "happen at a safe distance."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Grocery stores install Plexiglass shields, embrace social distancing to limit COVID-19 spread

No other details about the case are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessforest glenchicagosocial distancingwhole foodscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoshelter in placegrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
Local dance studio offers free virtual lessons during COVID-19 pandemic
UChicago, Evanston to begin offering free meals during COVID-19 pandemic
Newsviews: Hospitals prepare for surge of COVID-19 patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Indiana couple stuck aboard cruise ship where 4 died
Part of Michigan Ave. closed after debris falls from building
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy overnight
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News