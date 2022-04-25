Health & Fitness

How concerned should parents be about hepatitis outbreak in children?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How concerned should parents be about hepatitis?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CDC is warning doctors about a rare outbreak of hepatitis and adenovirus in young children.

It's growing more serious. One child has died and at least 17 others have required liver transplants, according to the World Health Organization.

SEE ALSO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak, World Health Organization says

How concerned should parents be and what are the symptoms of these infections?

Doctor Tina Tan, a liver specialist with Lurie Children's joined ABC7 to explain what the symptoms for hepatitis s are and if doctors are seeing it spread in Chicago.

Symptoms of acute (abrupt onset) hepatitis may include the following:
-Flu-like symptoms
-Fever
-Nausea and/or vomiting
-Decreased appetite
-Not feeling well all over
-Abdominal pain or discomfort
-Diarrhea
-Later symptoms include dark-colored urine and jaundice

According to the CDC, "adenoviruses are common viruses that can occur at any age and at any time of the year. Typical symptoms are similar to cold and flu including fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye or gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea or stomach pain."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildren's healthhepatitis
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Applications for city cash assistance program open Monday
42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
Special committee to discuss Chicago casino finalists
Woman killed in north suburban residential fire ID'd, coroner says
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
Show More
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Paid internships, career training available for Chicago-area teens
More TOP STORIES News