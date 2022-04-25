How concerned should parents be about hepatitis outbreak in children?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CDC is warning doctors about a rare outbreak of hepatitis and adenovirus in young children.It's growing more serious. One child has died and at least 17 others have required liver transplants, according to the World Health Organization.How concerned should parents be and what are the symptoms of these infections?Doctor Tina Tan, a liver specialist with Lurie Children's joined ABC7 to explain what the symptoms for hepatitis s are and if doctors are seeing it spread in Chicago.Symptoms of acute (abrupt onset) hepatitis may include the following:-Flu-like symptoms-Fever-Nausea and/or vomiting-Decreased appetite-Not feeling well all over-Abdominal pain or discomfort-Diarrhea-Later symptoms include dark-colored urine and jaundiceAccording to the CDC, "adenoviruses are common viruses that can occur at any age and at any time of the year. Typical symptoms are similar to cold and flu including fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis, pneumonia, pink eye or gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea or stomach pain."