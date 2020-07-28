High-ranking, 30-year-veteran of the Chicago Police Department dies by suicide

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6338916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Superintendent David Brown gives update on officer who died by suicide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high-ranking member of the Chicago Police Department was found dead Tuesday with a gunshot wound in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square facility.CPD Supt. David Brown identified the officer as Deputy Chief Dion Boyd, a 30-year-veteran of the department, at a news conference."We are shocked, saddened at the loss that is deeply felt by me and the many colleagues and friends with whom Deputy Chief Boyd worked and mentored throughout this career," said Brown.Paramedics responded to the facility at 1011 S. Homan Ave. about 9:30 a.m. for an unconscious person, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.CPD held a procession for an officer who died by suicide from Homan Square to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, according to Chicago Police News Affairs.Chicago police have not yet released details about the incident.