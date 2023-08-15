Highland Park District 113 expands school security before return to class

Highland Park District 113 said there will be an increased police presence on the first day of school and metal detectors at unspecified entrances.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park District 113 said parents and students can expect an increased police presence on the first day of school and the use of weapons detection systems at unspecified entrances.

Parents who have been fighting for increased security measures said they're happy but more still needs to be done.

"I was surprised and happy to see the notice, but it's kind of like, 'OK, is it really enough?'" said Enrique Perez, parent and part of Parents SOS.

For months, Perez has been pushing for increased security measures at District 113 schools after his kids were part of a school lockdown following reports of a student with a gun. Parents also have pushed for stricter security after a Highland Park High School student was fatally shot Sunday.

"We pretty much went to every single board meeting since April 11th all the way to last Tuesday to keep pushing for this and finally something came of it so we were happy for that," he said.

School leaders initially planned to implement the new system on a small scale, but after Sunday's shooting district leaders adjusted those plans. Perez said they are grateful, but he and other concerned parents still have questions

"If it's only one weapons detection system, i.e. metal detectors, at one entrance it's kind of still not enough," he said. "An immediate roll out and a more through comprehensive roll out with the extra presence with the police is something we're looking for."

In a message to the District 113 community, Superintendent Bruce Law said in part, "We also know that security is top of mind in our school community and becomes heightened after any incident involving guns. It is an unfortunate sign of our times that the work of schools focuses so much time and attention on security. We will always have safety as our top priority."

Perez said members of Parents SOS are calling for metal detectors at all school entrances, in addition to an increased police presence throughout the school years. Parents SOS is planning to attend a District committee meeting Tuesday evening to voice their concerns.