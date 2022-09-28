Highland Park continues discussions for permeant memorial for shooting victims

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering talks about plans to relocate memorial to the victims of o the July 4th parade shooting.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park is one step closer to reaching a resolution on how it will honor the lives of those lost in this summer's parade shooting.

Two memorials formed at St. Johns and Central, with flowers and photos almost immediately after the 4th of July tragedy.

Now those items will be relocated until a permanent memorial is built.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering joined ABC7 to talk about the decision and how it manages to balance honoring the lives lost without triggering those who survived the awful event.

Mayor Rotering also spoke about the process for a permanent memorial and efforts to ban assault weapons.