Hundreds travel from Chicago to DC for assault weapons march organized by March Fourth

Survivors of the Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting rallied in Washington Wednesday, as they push for gun control.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people from the Chicago area are heading to Washington D.C. to take part in a national march against assault weapons Thursday.

Please note: The above video is from a previous related report

The event was organized by March Fourth, which formed after the mass shooting at the July 4 parade in Highland Park.

READ MORE: Highland Park parade shooting survivors rally in Washington for stricter gun laws, assault rifle ban

They'll be joined by people from more than a dozen other communities across the country that have also been impacted by gun violence.

The U.S. House of Representatives have passed a bill banning assault weapons. March Fourth is now urging the Senate to do the same.

SEE MORE: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testifies at Senate hearing on gun violence

March Fourth already organized a rally in the nation's capital in July, less than two weeks after the parade shooting.

The U.S. had not passed significant gun legislation for 30 years before this summer, when Congress passed a bill expanding background checks for buyers aged 18 to 21, and restricted gun access for domestic violence offenders and people who could pose a risk to their communities. It still falls far short of restricting gun sales, or banning assault weapons or high capacity magazines.

The national assault weapons ban, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton, was allowed to expire and has not been renewed.