Father of alleged Highland Park shooter to be arraigned after indictment for helping son obtain guns

Robert Crimo III, also charged in Highland Park Parade shooting, remains behind bars

The Highland Park shooting suspect's father, Robert Crimo Jr., will be arraigned Thursday after an indictment for helping his son obtain guns.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of the accused Highland Park shooter will be arraigned in Lake County court in Waukegan Thursday morning.

A grand jury indicted Robert Crimo Jr. on seven counts of reckless conduct Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the 58-year-old helped his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a gun license years before the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade last year, even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence.

The "elder" Crimo was arrested in December, also on seven felony counts of reckless conduct, one for each person killed at the parade.

Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term.

The longtime resident and well-known figure in Highland Park was released after his arrest on a $50,000 bond.

In a brief statement, the state's attorney in Lake County said, "Parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible when those kids hurt others with those weapons.

"We presented our evidence to a grand jury and they agreed the case should move forward...

"We will continue to seek justice for the victims and prosecute those who endanger the community."

An attorney for Robert Crimo Jr. has called the accusations against his client baseless.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. He is expected to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, his son remains behind bars awaiting trial.

This is at least the second time in a year that authorities brought charges against parents of mass shooting suspects. In December 2021, prosecutors filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this post.