Attorney representing accused Highland Park shooter's parents says family is 'distraut'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12017941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Highland Park parade shooting witnesses described fleeing from gunfire and hiding their children.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12021283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III's social media was littered with violence and hatred, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The attorney for the accused Highland Park shooter's parents spoke in an on-camera interview for the first time.Steve Greenberg is representing Robert Crimo III's parents and said his clients are distraught, adding that they are suffering along with everyone else."They are people who have lived in this community all their lives," the family attorney, Steve Greenberg, said.However, there are questions over what, if any, charges Crimo's parents could face in this case. Especially after members of his family were worried enough to call the police three years ago concerned that Crimo was going to, "Kill everyone."Crimo's father is said to have sponsored him for a FOID card after that incident, when Crimo was just 19 years old, officials said.Greenberg, who once represented R. Kelly here in Chicago, has now been retained by Robert and Denise Crimo as their attorney.He spoke to ABC7 Wednesday, offering condolences from his clients."I don't know how much worse it could get then you wake up in the morning and a few hours later, you realize that someone that you've loved and nurtured all their lives has done such a terrorific act, and done it to people that you love and respect," Greenberg said.He said his clients were friends with many who attended the parade, and "knew some of the people who, unfortunately, fell victim to senseless violence," adding that they've also "lost a son.""This isn't the parent's fault. This is the fault of the young man who was allowed by the system that's out there to buy military-grade assault rifles."Greenberg also commented on the 2019 incident when police were called to investigate a potential threat from Crimo and ultimately confiscated a knife collection in the process."The police investigated. They didn't perceive there was any great threat because they returned these knives to the family just a few hours later," Greenberg said. "And there were no other incidents. So we're three years later now."However, after that incident, which followed another where Crimo was threatened to take his own life, Crimo's father sponsored his 19-year-old son for a Firearm Owner Identification Card (FOID). Authorities said because no complaints were filed, Crimo passed multiple background checks and legally obtained a FOID card, which allowed the teen to legally purchase the weapons he allegedly used to massacre families and parade goers on the Fourth of July in Highland Park.Lake County Sheriff's officials listed off the weapons Wednesday that Crimo has legally purchased over the years.In 2020, Crimo bought four weapons: the rifle allegedly used in the July 4 attack, a Kel-Tec SUB200, a Remington 700 and a shotgun. Then in 2021, after his 21st birthday, Crimo also purchased a Glock43X."If they face charges, they'll deal with charges. When it happens. Their concern is helping the community to heal and helping everyone to figure out how to keep this from happening again," Greenberg said. "It's a senseless act, but it certainly isn't something that the parents promoted, taught or advocated for."Greenberg said his clients are cooperating fully with the investigation, are answering questions, and have provided authorities access to electronics and more.Crimo's father owns a local coffee shop and pantry.Crimo's parents released a statement through their attorney Tuesday, saying: "We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.""The parents request that all respect their privacy as they try to sort thru this tragedy."