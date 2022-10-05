Hilary Swank announces she is going to be a mom on 'GMA': 'And not just of 1, but of 2'

She revealed at the end of her interview that she and husband Philip Schneider will soon be parents.

NEW YORK -- Hillary Swank announced on "Good Morning America" that she is preparing for the biggest role of her career: mom.

The two-time Academy Award winner revealed at the end of her "GMA" interview Wednesday that she and husband Philip Schneider will soon be parents.

"I'm going to be a mom -- and not just of one, but of two," Swank announced. "I can't believe it."

"It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," the "Million Dollar Baby" actress continued.

While Swank awaits the arrival of her two little ones with Schneider, whom she married in 2018, she is gearing up for her return to network TV with ABC's "Alaska Daily.

The show, premiering Thursday, comes from Tom McCarthy, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind 2015 best picture, "Spotlight."

Swank said she and McCarthy had a meeting and he sent her a 2019 article called "Lawless" by Kyle Hopkins of the Anchorage Daily News that was "about true crimes in Alaska."

"It was eye-opening, horrifying -- all things at once, things you can't believe are happening," the actress said. "I want to shine a bright light on these issues, especially the missing [ and ] murdered Indigenous women that, I mean, no one's doing anything about."

"It's an extra responsibility, you know, to do justice for the underdogs, for the underserved," she added. "It's just something that I'm passionate about."

Swank plays the character Eileen on "Alaska Daily," a New York journalist who moves to Alaska to work for a daily newspaper in Anchorage. Eileen is looking for a clean start, both personally and professionally.

The actress said that while she isn't a writer like Eileen, she relates to her because her goal as an investigative reporter is searching for the truth.

"As an actor, I'm searching for the truth in my characters," Swank said.

"Alaska Daily" premieres Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.