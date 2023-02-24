Special Spaces with Normandy Remodeling will reveal a dream bedroom for a Hinsdale girl with pediatric cancer.

Local nonprofit to reveal dream bedroom for Hinsdale child with cancer

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- On Friday, "Special Spaces" will be remodeling a child's bedroom.

The little girl is from Hinsdale. She is undergoing cancer treatment. The big unveiling will happen about 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Kelly Knox, who is with the organization, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the mission of "Special Spaces."

Knox was joined by Andy Wells and Ashley Noethe, with Normandy Remodeling.

"Special Spaces" is a nonprofit, which helps create dream bedrooms for children with cancer.

On Monday, Knox will rejoin ABC7 Chicago, along with the dream bedroom recipient at 7a.m.