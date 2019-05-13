Hobbies & Interests

ABC7's Michelle Gallardo to climb Mount Everest for a cause

ABC7 Chicago's very own Michelle Gallardo is packed and ready to go to climb 17,600 feet in the world's largest race, the Everest Marathon.

Starting at 17,600 feet, the Everest Marathon is the world's highest race. A challenge not for the faint of heart, but ABC7 Chicago's very own Michelle Gallardo is packed and ready to go.

She taking on this adventure and climbing for a cause.

"It took me two seconds to know I wanted to do the Everest Marathon and it didn't take me much longer than that to know I wanted to do it for charity," said Gallardo.

Every year in Nepal 20,000 girls will be lured or sold into slavery. They end up in the brothels of India or as domestic slaves, which was actually still considered legal until recently in Nepal.

So that's what Gallardo is climbing for.

While her heart is in the right place, training for this feat isn't easy.

"I new I had to do this. I knew that Denise had to do this with me and she signed up immediately of course," said Gallardo.

Denise is Gallardo's marathon coach. She's done over 100 marathons and serves as an incredible inspiration.

"Michelle and I have done Reykjavik marathon. A marathon in Queenstown, New Zealand together and a marathon in South Africa together," Denise said.

"My big question when I started is how do I even train for this," said Gallardo. "I've been doing a lot of stairs. Whether it's stair mill running at Swallow Cliff or running up and down the stairs in my building, but just a lot of stairs.

Michelle will be blogging her journey along the way.
More TOP STORIES News