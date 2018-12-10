Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A home invader attacked a woman with a wine bottle and a porcelain dish in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A home invader attacked a woman with a wine bottle and a porcelain dish in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 700-block of West Buckingham Place, police said.

The woman was asleep in her bedroom when police said she woke up and saw a man in her room. The man then hit her in the head with a wine bottle.

The victim tried to call police, and that's when the man hit her again, this time with a porcelain dish, police said. He ran out, taking her phone and laptop.

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimehome invasionwineChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Calif. Catholic school
5 children killed in Youngstown, Ohio house fire
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Woman, 19, arrested after escaping police custody at Cook County courthouse
Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday after strike ends
CPS high school applications due by Friday
Show More
James Beard Awards to stay in Chicago through 2027
Man shot while campaigning for political candidate on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Foggy and cold Monday
Waddle's World: Bears beat LA Rams, 15-6
More News