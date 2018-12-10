Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say

A home invader attacked a woman with a wine bottle and a porcelain dish in Chicago's Boystown neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.The incident occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 700-block of West Buckingham Place, police said.The woman was asleep in her bedroom when police said she woke up and saw a man in her room. The man then hit her in the head with a wine bottle.The victim tried to call police, and that's when the man hit her again, this time with a porcelain dish, police said. He ran out, taking her phone and laptop.The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition.Police said there were no signs of forced entry. No one is in custody.