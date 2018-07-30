CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Best robotic vacuums under $300

EMBED </>More Videos

If you have a full-size vacuum to deep-clean your carpets, you might consider getting a little helper for daily pickups. (WLS)

Consumer Reports
If you have a full-size vacuum to deep-clean your carpets, you might consider getting a little helper for daily pickups. The prices of robotic vacuums are dropping, making these automatic assistants more accessible.

Consumer Reports has rounded up a team of robo vacs that do a great job picking up surface litter, for under $300.

Charly Ann Oddo depends on her robotic vacuum to help keep the floor clean. She has three children under the age of 5.

"I will put it on and an hour or two later I'll come home and the floors are clean," she said.

Although robotic vacuums aren't meant to deep clean the way regular vacuums do, they are handy for keeping the floor free of surface dirt.

"Robotic vacuums are best for uncluttered rooms with either bare floors or low-pile carpet. Thicker rugs will make the robotic vacuum work harder, and it might not get to the rest of your room," said Consumer Reports Home Editor Haniya Rae.

You can pay as much as $1,000 for a robo vac, but increased competition has brought prices down. Here are three that landed near the top of Consumer Reports' ratings - for less than $300.

The Eufy RoboVac 11 has an impressive run-time, a little less than two hours on bare floors and just over an hour on carpets before returning to its docking station. The Eufy does an excellent job inhaling surface debris on carpeting, and gets top marks for quietness.

The iRobot Roomba 618 does a top-notch job on bare floors. It quietly moves around, doing a good job picking up dirt even in corners. Consumer Reports testers noted it does a good job of not getting tangled in the fringe of area rugs.

This is Shark's first entry in the robot world: the Shark Ion 720. It sometimes scattered Consumer Reports test paper squares as it moved about, but eventually picked everything up.

With the prices lowering on these little vacuums, considering picking one up, so they can pick up for you.

"I feel great when I walk in the house to a clean floor," Oddo said.

Consumer Reports recommends that to keep any of your vacuums, large or small, running their best, keep the filters clean and replace them according to manufacturer's instructions. Your appliances will last longer in the end.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumer reportsrobots
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Questions about open-heart surgery
Consumer Reports: Router security risk
Consumer Reports: Do not buy used car seats
Consumer Reports: Pet travel safety tips
More consumer reports
HOME & GARDEN
SEE INSIDE: Lincoln Park home on market for $7.9 million
Buffalo Grove family plagued by asbestos nightmare
Consumer Reports: Lower your electric bill as temps rise
Family haunted by eviction that never happened
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3 shot, including man sleeping inside apartment, in Pilsen
Woman robbed at gunpoint near South Side CTA station
Racist fliers left at homes in Tinley Park neighborhood
VIDEO: Arsonist sets fire to life-size elephant statue in Northlake
Retired CFD ambulance commander, wife killed in South Deering crash
Mother beaten over shopping cart in Wis. Walmart parking lot
VIDEO: Man, 21, charged in Fiesta del Sol gang fight, police say
Elderly man shot while walking dog in West Chatham dies
Show More
VIDEO: Barack and Michelle Obama jam at Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
8 questioned after Oak Park standoff
Elgin custodian finds WWII letter, returns it to son of soldier
California wildfire claims lives of great-grandmother, two children and firefighters
More News