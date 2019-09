Fall hazardous waste collection sites announced in Illinois

Oil-based paints

Paint thinners

Herbicides, Insecticides, Pesticides

Old gasoline, used motor oil

Pool chemicals, lawn chemicals

Cleaning products, drain cleaners

Household batteries

Solvents

Antifreeze

Hobby chemicals

Aerosol paints and pesticides

Fluorescent lamp bulbs

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing its fall schedule for collecting household hazardous waste.Residents may take leftover household products containing potentially dangerous chemicals to sites in DuPage, Peoria, Adams, Champaign and Madison counties during October.Waste will be collected in Bensenville on Oct. 5, Peoria and Quincy on Oct. 12, and on Oct. 26, in Champaign and Edwardsville. Those participating in Champaign must register with Champaign or Urbana officials.Year-round drop-off is available in Naperville, Rockford, Chicago and in Lake County.Village of Bensenville Public Works717 East Jefferson, BensenvilleExpo Gardens1601 West Northmoor Road, PeoriaAdams County Highway Department101 North 54th Street, QuincySouthern Illinois University- Edwardsville156 Fort Hill Drive1150 N. North Branch on Goose IslandRock River Reclamation District3333 KishwaukeeThe Soldi Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO)Fore more information on locations and items collected, visit Illinois Environmental Protection Agency online.