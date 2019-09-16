Fall hazardous waste collection sites announced in Illinois

Residents may take leftover household products containing potentially dangerous chemicals to sites in DuPage, Peoria, Adams, Champaign and Madison counties during October.
Waste will be collected in Bensenville on Oct. 5, Peoria and Quincy on Oct. 12, and on Oct. 26, in Champaign and Edwardsville. Those participating in Champaign must register with Champaign or Urbana officials.
Year-round drop-off is available in Naperville, Rockford, Chicago and in Lake County.
Acceptable wastes at one-day collections include:
Fall 2019 one-day collection schedule:
October 5, 2019: DuPage County
Village of Bensenville Public Works
717 East Jefferson, Bensenville
October 12, 2019: Peoria County
Expo Gardens
1601 West Northmoor Road, Peoria
October 12, 2019: Adams County
Adams County Highway Department
101 North 54th Street, Quincy
October 26, 2019: Madison County
Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville
Long-term collection facilities:
Naperville:
156 Fort Hill Drive
City of Chicago:
1150 N. North Branch on Goose Island
Rockford:
Rock River Reclamation District
3333 Kishwaukee
Lake County:
The Soldi Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO)
Fore more information on locations and items collected, visit Illinois Environmental Protection Agency online.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.