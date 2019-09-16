Home & Garden

Fall hazardous waste collection sites announced in Illinois

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is announcing its fall schedule for collecting household hazardous waste.

Residents may take leftover household products containing potentially dangerous chemicals to sites in DuPage, Peoria, Adams, Champaign and Madison counties during October.

Waste will be collected in Bensenville on Oct. 5, Peoria and Quincy on Oct. 12, and on Oct. 26, in Champaign and Edwardsville. Those participating in Champaign must register with Champaign or Urbana officials.

Year-round drop-off is available in Naperville, Rockford, Chicago and in Lake County.

Acceptable wastes at one-day collections include:

  • Oil-based paints

  • Paint thinners

  • Herbicides, Insecticides, Pesticides

  • Old gasoline, used motor oil

  • Pool chemicals, lawn chemicals

  • Cleaning products, drain cleaners

  • Mercury

  • Household batteries

  • Solvents

  • Antifreeze

  • Hobby chemicals

  • Aerosol paints and pesticides

  • Fluorescent lamp bulbs

  • Old and outdated medicines and pharmaceuticals


    • Fall 2019 one-day collection schedule:

    October 5, 2019: DuPage County
    Village of Bensenville Public Works
    717 East Jefferson, Bensenville

    October 12, 2019: Peoria County
    Expo Gardens
    1601 West Northmoor Road, Peoria

    October 12, 2019: Adams County
    Adams County Highway Department
    101 North 54th Street, Quincy

    October 26, 2019: Madison County
    Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville

    Long-term collection facilities:

    Naperville:
    156 Fort Hill Drive

    City of Chicago:
    1150 N. North Branch on Goose Island

    Rockford:
    Rock River Reclamation District
    3333 Kishwaukee

    Lake County:
    The Soldi Waste Agency of Lake County (SWALCO)

    Fore more information on locations and items collected, visit Illinois Environmental Protection Agency online.

    The Associated Press contributed to this article.
