Man seriously injured in South Austin shootout near car with off-duty CPD officers inside: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shootout near a car with off-duty Chicago police officers inside.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 1000-block of South Mayfield Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Five people, including two off-duty CPD officers, were inside a parked vehicle. Police said a 26-year-old man got out of that vehicle, and someone inside another vehicle started shooting, striking him.

Someone inside the vehicle containing the CPD officers returned fire toward the shooter, who fled the scene, police said.

Police said the off-duty officers and two other passengers took the injured 26-year-old to a local hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody, and no officers were injured, police said.

The Investigative Response Team is currently investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

COPA asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-3609 or visit https://www.chicagocopa.org/.

