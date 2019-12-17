great chicago light fight

Great Chicago Light Fight: Tinley Park family continues 30-year tradition of 'Winter Wonderland'

By Zach Ben-Amots
TINLEY PARK (WLS) -- Meet Dominic Kowalczyk of Tinley Park, a veteran Christmas decorator (with national experience) and the latest contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight. Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' in his front yard every December since 1990.

"Every year we have to one-up it," Kowalczyk said.

This year's display includes over 150,000 lights synched up to 25 Christmas songs. The newest addition is a light up dance floor in the driveway.

After establishing their house as a local attraction, the Kowalczyk family decided to direct that attention toward a cause. At several spots along the display, they've place donation boxes for a local organization that assists with homelessness: Together We Cope.

"It starts with just the family and friends, and then the community all gets together. Tons of people come out here," Kowalczyk said. "It's just grown to be huge."

2019 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT: Click here to cast your vote!

Now, it's time to cast your vote for the winner of the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight. Voting will close on Wednesday at 5 p.m., so don't delay!

Tune in to ABC7 Eyewitness News This Morning starting at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, when we will reveal this year's winner!
