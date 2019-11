New program aims to reduce cost of water utilities for low-income Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will unveil details on the city's utility billing relief program Friday.The program is supposed to help low-income homeowners qualify for a reduction on their bills. Once a homeowner is approved, they'll be entered into a 12 month plan starting in April, so water and sewer charges and taxes will be cut in half.The program will also suspend water shut-offs and collections to allow residents to get back into compliance.For more information on the utility billing relief program, text WATERBILL to 313131 or visit www.chicago.gov/ubr.