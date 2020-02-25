What if you could remodel your bathroom with no messy, disruptive demolition work? Bath Fitter's Mike Turner stopped by to tell us how.
Bath Fitter sends trained professionals to take care of all of your remodeling needs and make renovation easy. The makeover process is designed to eliminate demolition and mess with a new bathtub installation.
Bath Fitter is offering a special promotion for Windy City LIVE viewers! They are offering $450 on a complete Bath Fitter system plus the first 20 callers will get an additional $150 off when they mention they saw this offer on Windy City LIVE.
Save 10% up to $450. Special offer good on the purchase of a bathtub or shower, wall and faucet kit. One offer per customer. May not be combined with any other offer than the TTOT special. Not available at all locations. See location for details. Offer ends March 31, 2020.
Servicing the greater Chicago area in: Northbrook, Mokena, Lombard
Call (888) 798-9757 or visit their website for more information.
This segment was produced & sponsored by Bath Fitter.
Remodel your bathroom without the mess with Bath Fitter
WINDY CITY LIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More