HOME & GARDEN

Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are trying to track down a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell at a California home.

SALINAS, Cali. --
Police are trying to track down a man who spent three hours licking a doorbell at a California home.

"I thought I'd seen it all, but this takes the cake," neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada told KION.

Surveillance cameras caught Roberto Daniel Arroyo in the act.

The Dungans said they were not home at the time, but their children were inside the house sleeping.

Police said a newly installed surveillance system helped them investigate the case.

"We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn't take us long to identify the individual," Salina Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera said.

The security cameras also caught Arroyo moving an extension cord to the front yard and relieving himself.

"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything," homeowner Sylvia Dungan said.

Police said Arroyo could face misdemeanor charges of petty theft and prowling.

As for the Dungans, they said they came home and made sure to clean off their doorbell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homesurveillancesurveillance videosurveillance cameracaught on camerau.s. & worldCalifornia
HOME & GARDEN
Shared Cost Sidewalk Program opens for applications from Chicago property owners
Chicago Christmas tree recycling begins
Built To Last
Consumer Reports: Cleaning stainless steel appliances
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Sen. Durbin to address government shutdown's impact on TSA
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
Show More
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday
Decade after Chicago charges, drug underboss finally takes aim at El Chapo
More News