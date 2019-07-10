Home & Garden

'Windy City Rehab' cannot file new permit applications, city working to suspend licenses

"Windy City Rehab" is currently one of the most popular on the home improvement's channel's lineup. Its construction sites, however, are a different story.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago of Chicago took action against the stars of the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab" Tuesday.

The city's Department of Buildings will not allow Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt to file new permit applications, and the city is working to suspend Eckhardt's real estate developer and contractor licenses for a year.

A spokesperson for the city said the goal is to stop "a pattern of unsafe work and building code violations."

HGTV did not have a comment Tuesday night.

RELATED: HGTV's 'Windy City Rehab' responds to criticism from some North Side residents

The popular show renovates eyesore properties across Chicago, but neighbors have complained that production is loud and workers are leaving a mess.

Neighbors also said construction regularly began before the city's 8 a.m. start time, making noise in the early morning hours. Others complained that homes featured on the show were left unfinished.

"The show posted that it sold for $1.375 million," resident Joan Cini said. "There's nobody in it. There's a port-o-potty in the back. The garage is not completed. The backyard is all debris. There's debris out here and the dumpster is still sitting here. Come in and fix, but finish."

"Windy City Rehab" had been renewed for a second season on HGTV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenchicagoloopentertainmenttelevisionhome repairsreal estate developmentconstructionreal estate
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alligator spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon, search underway
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, family says
Chicago Mercy Hospital attack part of new Secret Service threat assessment
Man charged with DUI in West Side crash that injured 2 CPD officers
American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage
Show More
Lightfoot suspends water meter program linked to high lead levels
Toddler fell through open window on cruise ship: attorney
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Possible wrongful death lawsuit coming against DCFS in AJ Freund case
Group marks anniversary of Burr Oak Cemetery scandal
More TOP STORIES News