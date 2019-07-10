'Windy City Rehab' cannot file new permit applications, city working to suspend licenses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago of Chicago took action against the stars of the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab" Tuesday.The city's Department of Buildings will not allow Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt to file new permit applications, and the city is working to suspend Eckhardt's real estate developer and contractor licenses for a year.A spokesperson for the city said the goal is to stop "a pattern of unsafe work and building code violations."HGTV did not have a comment Tuesday night.The popular show renovates eyesore properties across Chicago, but neighbors have complained that production is loud and workers are leaving a mess.Neighbors also said construction regularly began before the city's 8 a.m. start time, making noise in the early morning hours. Others complained that homes featured on the show were left unfinished."The show posted that it sold for $1.375 million," resident Joan Cini said. "There's nobody in it. There's a port-o-potty in the back. The garage is not completed. The backyard is all debris. There's debris out here and the dumpster is still sitting here. Come in and fix, but finish.""Windy City Rehab" had been renewed for a second season on HGTV.