Hot hand sanitizer likely caused Waukegan car fire, officials say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Do you keep a bottle of hand sanitizer in your car? If so, this warning from the Waukegan Fire Department is for you.

The department said a vehicle caught fire, apparently because someone left a small bottle of hand sanitizer on the dashboard. The sanitizer was 80% alcohol.

Firefighters believe sunlight caused it to ignite. They are now telling people not to keep sanitizer in their cars.

The Waukegan Fire Department said it's aware of other incidents similar to this happening as more and more people are using a higher alcohol concentration hand sanitizer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waukeganfirecoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccar firecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Juneteenth march planned for downtown
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Officers shot at by armed robber during Houston chase
Little girl goes out of her way to help Walmart employee
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19
Show More
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Juneteenth 2020 conversation with community leaders: WATCH LIVE
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News