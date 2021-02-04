Arlington Heights house fire kills 2

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have died in a house fire in Arlington Heights Thursday morning, fire officials said.The Arlington Heights Fire Department responded at about 8:16 a.m. to the 1900-block of North Spruce Terrace after a report of a house fire.Firefighters entered the home and found a 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife. They were transported to Northwest Community Hospital and both died shortly after arriving.The identities of the victims have not been released by authorities.The fire was brought under control by 8:44 a.m. with help from neighboring fire departments.Fire officials said the fire originated in the kitchen based on preliminary evidence. The state fire marshal is involved with the investigation to determine the cause.