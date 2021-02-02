Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself, husband killed in blaze, police say

Marlene Pieracci and her husband Mario, both in their 80s, were both found in the home.
The Inverness police chief said Mario appeared to have died as a result of the fire.
The fire was likely the northwest suburb's first deadly fire in decades.
A next door neighbor called to report the fire at 219 Bradwell Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District.
Neighbors told the Daily Herald the couple lived in the house for decades and that Mario had lots of close relationships.
"He still has friends with people he knew back many years ago in Elmwood Park," said neighbor Tom Kennedy. "He has a twin sister that still lives in Elmwood Park in the house that they grew up. so a very close family and just a devastating loss."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.