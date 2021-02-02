deadly fire

Wife found dead after Inverness fire shot herself, husband killed in blaze, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
INVERNESS, Ill. (WLS) -- An Inverness woman whose body was recovered from her burning home Sunday afternoon died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Marlene Pieracci and her husband Mario, both in their 80s, were both found in the home.

SEE ALSO: Husband, wife killed in Inverness house fire, neighbor says

EMBED More News Videos

A neighbor identified the victims as a husband and wife in their 80's.



The Inverness police chief said Mario appeared to have died as a result of the fire.

The fire was likely the northwest suburb's first deadly fire in decades.

A next door neighbor called to report the fire at 219 Bradwell Road shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Palatine Rural Fire Protection District.

Neighbors told the Daily Herald the couple lived in the house for decades and that Mario had lots of close relationships.

"He still has friends with people he knew back many years ago in Elmwood Park," said neighbor Tom Kennedy. "He has a twin sister that still lives in Elmwood Park in the house that they grew up. so a very close family and just a devastating loss."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
invernesselderly womandeadly shootingsuicideelderlyfatal firedeadly firehouse fireshootingwoman killedman killedfirefightersmurder suicide
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Man, 90, killed in Sauganash house fire ID'd
Elderly couple dies in Inverness fire
Heater likely caused Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children
Des Plaines house fire kills mother, 4 young girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woodstock Willie predicts early spring
Suburban Cook Co. enters Phase 4
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded in Florida
Bishop Ford truck fire causes traffic delays
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
IN expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Brick wall of Aragon Ballroom falls on CTA tracks
Show More
Biden admin to provide COVID vaccine to pharmacies
CPS, CTU making progress as students remain virtual
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
New portion of Lakefront Trail opens over Chicago River
Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago
More TOP STORIES News