How to avoid hackers when online shopping over the holidays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most shopping is done online, leaving lots of hacking risks during the holidays.
According to OneSpan, more than half of all shopping will be done digitally. According to a recent survey, $71 million was lost due to fraudulent websites.
OneSpan is a local cyber company in Chicago, which protects people from digital fraud.
So how can you make sure to keep your information safe?
First, make sure you use multi-factor authentication for all of those shopping apps.
Also try to avoid shopping on public Wi-Fi because oftentimes, it's unsecured and unprotected.
Finally, watch out for emails coming from scammers pretending to be stores where you've shopped. They're trying to get you to click so you give up personal information.
