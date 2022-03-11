human remains found

Florida alligator seen with human arm in mouth prompts investigation, other body parts found: police

By Steve King, WPBF
INDIANTOWN, Fla. -- Detectives are searching inside the Hungryland Preserve in Florida after human remains were found.

The Martin County Crime Scene Detectives searched an area inside the preserve Thursday after the remains were found near a canal filled with alligators on Wednesday.

"She was out here doing her job and she saw what she thought was an alligator in the water, in this body of water to my right, with what looked like to her to be a human arm," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

The sheriff said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission then searched the area and found what the alligator was holding, WPBF reported.

"They actually did find, not far from where we are standing, a human arm," Snyder said.

At that point, the sheriff's office took over the investigation and found what appeared to be even more human remains Friday. He said it appears none of the human remains found were out here for very long by the time they were discovered.

"We have to work through all of the possibilities. Were these human remains that were dismembered prior to being brought out here? Or is what we are seeing the result of animal predation, that being an alligator,' Snyder said. "We are treating this as a homicide investigation. We can't rule out the possibility that somebody fell in the water and died of natural causes out here but it doesn't look like that to us."

Martin County Fire Rescue has dive teams going through the canals looking for more possible human remains, as well as marine patrol and helicopters searching the area. However, the landscape and the wildlife are making for treacherous search conditions.

"This is thousands of acres and lots of animals and it is going to be a real challenging task for us," Snyder said.
