Hyde Park Summer Fest canceled due to rising COVID cases

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyde Park Summer Fest will be canceled yet again because of rising COVID cases in Chicago.

Organizers put out a notice saying after consideration, with the rise of cases they decided to cancel.

"It is our obligation to prioritize our community's health and safety over any other interests," organizers posted on Instagram. "With increasing COVID-19 cases and associated risks, we do not believe it is the right choice to move forward with the festival at this time. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but we believe putting the community's health and safety first is the most responsible decision."

It was scheduled for to happen on September 11 and 12 on the Midway Plaisance.
