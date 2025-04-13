Man shot while trying to buy power tools in Wheeling, police say

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot while trying to buy power tools in the north suburbs on Sunday morning, police said.

Wheeling police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Warespace, located at 301 West Hintz Road, around 10 a.m.

There, officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had arranged to meet the suspects to buy power tools, police said.

But during the transaction, the victim became aware that the circumstances were misrepresented. A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot.

Police said the victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a white van.

Officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Wheeling Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them.