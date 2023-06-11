Chicago celebrates community and music at Hyde Park Summer Fest

Chicago is getting ready for the highly anticipated return of Hyde Park Summer Fest!

The two-day festival, which takes place June 17 and 18 at Hyde Park's Midway Plaisance, will bring an expected 40,000 attendees to Chicago's South Side over the weekend.

Lil' Kim, affectionately known as "The Queen Bee" and an icon in hip-hop, fashion and women empowerment, will perform hits like "The Jump Off," "Magic Stick" and "Crush on You."

The 2023 Hyde Park Summer Fest artist lineup includes: Clipse, Lil' Kim, 2 Chainz, Tobe Nwigwe, Uncle Waffles, Robert Glasper, Crucial Conflict, 3 Snapz, Alex Isley, All Summa, Boolu Master, Dee Jay Alicia, DJ BG, DJ Cash Era, DJ Ringo, Do Or Die, Duane Powell, Jay Illa, Jonathan McReynolds, Kid Clay, Libianca, Mother Nature, Mustafa Rocks, Nosike, Omen, Oxlade, Philmore Greene, Protege, Redcup Karaoke, Shawnna, Terry Hunter, Twista, Tye Hill, Verbal Kwest, and Vic Mensa.

Single-day general admission tickets begin at $89, while two-day general admission tickets are $149, and two-day VIP passes are $349 (prices subject to change).

For more information on Hyde Park Summer Fest's lineup by day, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hydeparksummerfest.com.