Hyundai, Kia to host 3-day clinic to provide free anti-theft software for car owners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyundai and Kia will provide free software update to help Chicago car owners protect their vehicles from being stolen.
The updates come after a recently in thefts of certain models that do not have push-button ignitions or engine immobilizers.
From Friday through Sunday, Hyundai and Kia owners can visit Guaranteed Rate Field to get a new anti-theft software on vehicles.
It's open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The update is free, no ID is required.
