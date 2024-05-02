WATCH LIVE

Hyundai, Kia to host 3-day clinic to provide free anti-theft software for car owners

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:28PM
Starting Friday, Hyundai and Kia owners can get a free anti-theft software update at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hyundai and Kia will provide free software update to help Chicago car owners protect their vehicles from being stolen.

The updates come after a recently in thefts of certain models that do not have push-button ignitions or engine immobilizers.

From Friday through Sunday, Hyundai and Kia owners can visit Guaranteed Rate Field to get a new anti-theft software on vehicles.

It's open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The update is free, no ID is required.

READ ALSO | Kia recalls more than 400K Telluride SUVs that can move while in park

CPD previews a weekend event where Hyundai and Kia will provide free software update to help Chicago car owners protect their vehicles from being stolen.
