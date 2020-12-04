expressway shooting

Man killed on I-290 marks 112th Cook County expressway shooting in 2020: ISP

Eisenhower Expressway at Canal Street has been reopened after closed for hours due to shooting investigation
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and part of the Eisenhower Expressway was closed for hours Friday afternoon while police investigate a reported shooting.

The eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street have been reopened between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office, according to Illinois State Police.

RELATED: Gage Park shooting: Little Village teen, 16, shot dead while intervening in beating: police

Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police are investigating a reported expressway shooting Friday afternoon. All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street are currently closed until further notice, ISP says.



A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says a man, approximately in his 20s, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ISP is investigating with Chicago police assistance, officials say.

In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigate 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County. ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year, including Friday's incident.

This is a developing story and no further information has been provided by police at this time. We will update when more information becomes available.
