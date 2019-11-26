'I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence,' Mayor Lori Lightfoot says about death of UIC student Ruth George

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is vowing to take action to make sure women feel protected in Chicago following the murder and sexual assault of a University of Illinois student whose body was found in a campus parking garage.

Donald Thurman, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in the slaying of 19-year-old Ruth George early Saturday. Thurman allegedly confessed after being arrested Sunday morning, police said.

Prosecutors claim Thurman became upset when George ignored his catcalls.

Lightfoot is calling George's death "alarming and devastating."

EMBED More News Videos

A person of interest is in custody after authorities said a University of Illinois Chicago student was strangled at a campus parking garage.



"As a woman, I am shaken to my core by such cowardly violence," the mayor said.

Lightfoot addressed "perpetrators of this type of harassment," saying that, "Women do not owe you anything. Ever."

A judge has ordered Thurman be held without bail. Police said he has no connection to the university and didn't know George.

The 19-year-old sophomore was found strangled in the backseat of her family's car at a UIC parking garage near Halsted and Taylor streets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouniversity villagestranglinglori lightfootparkinguniversity of illinois chicagodeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: High winds cause power outages, damage as holiday travel gets underway
Activists raise questions over death of suspected shoplifter at Lakeview Jewel-Osco
Prosecutors say lies by deputy court clerk kept Dorothy Brown from being charged
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Rev. Clay Evans, Chicago pastor and civil rights leader, dead at 94
Illinois state senator under investigation for possible bribery resigns
Man charged in murder of missing South Side woman denied bail
Show More
Taxi driver crashes after being robbed near Streeterville
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Thursday
CPS teacher absences spike on first strike make-up day
River North bar ordered to preserve evidence in alleged sex assault case
Remains confirmed as UFC fighters' stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard
More TOP STORIES News