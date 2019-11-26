I-Team: Restaurant Thefts

CHICAGO -- Tuesday at 10pm, the I-Team uncovers alarming numbers of thefts happening at local restaurants. Chicago police demonstrate how thieves operate.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of UIC student was on parole for armed robbery: Police
Sober living operators, regulators struggle to protect those recovering from addiction
7 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Police 'followed the money' after Des Plaines bank robbery with secret GPS tracker
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Person, dog shot in Crown Point shootout between neighbors
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
More TOP STORIES News